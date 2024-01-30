22-yr-old who entered IGIA runway a drug addict: Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The 22-year-old man, who created a security scare after he scaled the perimeter wall of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and entered the airfield on January 27, was a drug addict, cops said on Monday. Identified as Ibraahim, a resident of Tauru, Haryana, had entered the airport around 11:30 pm on January 27 and was spotted by an Air India pilot while landing the plane.

According to the police, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed, and the CISF personnel apprehended the intruder and later handed him over to the Delhi Police. The incident raised security concerns, prompting the authorities to take immediate measures.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 22 of the Aircraft Security Rules, 2023, at IGIA police station. Security agencies interrogated Ibraahim and later produced before the court, from where he was sent to judicial custody, police said, adding, “During questioning, we found him as a drug addict,” police said.

The CISF launched an inquiry into the serious security breach, and according to sources, the force guarding the susceptible airport took disciplinary action and suspended a head constable on charges of dereliction of duty.