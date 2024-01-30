Auto Review: TATA Punch.ev

Tata has been a leader in the EV space in India, and has been pushing the technology aggressively. They even recently launched a totally new platform for EVs, called ‘acti.ev’ to promote electric cars. The first vehicle from this platform is the Punch.

To start with, the front looks have totally been changed, to mirror that of the Nexon and of course the new Harrier and Safari. People do like the slim light bar with its starting and closing displays in the front. The headlights and fog lights in the front (which also act as cornering lights) are now slim rectangular units with LED lighting. The 16-inch wheels themselves have been redesigned for efficient wind flow with a new pattern and are kitted out with low rolling resistance tyres to make you go that extra mile. The doors open at a full 90 degrees, making ingress and egress a breeze.

The interiors have even bigger changes. Gone is the old instrument console and instrumentation to be replaced by twin 10.25-inch screens. The centre one works for vehicle settings, air con and infotainment whilst the one in front of the driver is for instrumentation. The one in the centre also is part of the excellent Harman sound system with its four speakers and two tweeters up front — its awesome sound quality (best in the segment) is another plus point for this EV.