Brazier smoke: Mother, child suffocate to death in Delhi's Asola

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son were tragically suffocated to death while her husband and two other children were hospitalized. This occurred after the family slept in a room that was sealed off, having ignited a brazier inside.

The incident unfolded at their home in the Asola area of south Delhi during the night of January 27-28. The victims were identified as Anjali and her son, Sambhu.

Maidangarhi police station was alerted by Safdarjung Hospital on Sunday, January 28, at 4:16 p.m., that Anjali and her young son, Sambhu, had been brought in deceased. Following this, the police arrived at the hospital where Anjali’s husband and two other children were receiving medical care.

An investigation revealed that the family, consisting of Dinesh, his wife Anjali, and their three children, Divansh (6), Devanshi (4), and Sambhu (2), had been living in a rented house in Asola for the last two years.

On the night of January 27, the family used an ‘angithi’ (a type of brazier) for heating in a room that lacked proper ventilation, having only a door which was also closed. The next morning, all family members were discovered struggling to breathe. They were immediately rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where Anjali and Sambhu were pronounced dead on arrival, and the other three family members were admitted for treatment, as stated by a senior Delhi Police official.

The police have ruled out foul play and are conducting an inquest under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Anjali, who lost her life in the incident, was a homemaker. Her surviving husband, Dinesh, works as a gardener at a farmhouse in Asola.