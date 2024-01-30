Delhi: 20-year-old kills friend who sexually abused him at night shelter

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man murdered his friend and later crushed his face with stones, with whom he was residing at a night shelter in north Delhi, as the latter used to sexually abuse him.

The victim-turned-accused, a native of Madhepur, Bihar, was residing at Rainbasera Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate in north Delhi.

DCP (north) MK Meena said a PCR call was received at Police Station Kashmere Gate on January 19 regarding a body lying at an isolated place in DDA park, Mori Gate.

The police found the body with blood on face and cut marks above the eyes. After a forensic examination of the crime spot, the police shifted the body to a mortuary and registered a case of murder.

During the investigation, a police team was formed which analysed more than 50 CCTV cameras near Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, and with local intelligence, the cops identified the deceased as Pramod Kumar Shukla alias Guddu, a resident of district Jalon, Uttar Pradesh.

“He was working at a shop in Khoya Mandi and residing in Rain Basera situated at Mori Gate near Khoya Mandi,” the official said.

Further probe revealed that the deceased was last seen with one Rajesh after which the police found more clues against him and he was apprehended from Patna, Bihar.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that Pramod used to pressurise him to do un-natural sex following which he made the plan to eliminate him and executed it on January 17 by killing him.