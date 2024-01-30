Delhi L-G nod to translocation of trees for construction inside old JNU campus

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted permission for the transplantation of 134 trees for the construction of the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) at Old JNU Campus involving 1.75 hectares of area, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday, adding that a compensatory plantation of 1340 trees, in addition to transplantation of these trees will be carried out.

According to the officials, the compensatory plantation of 1,340 trees will be done at a cost of Rs 76.38 lakh. The forest and wildlife department has informed Saxena that 132 out of 134 trees of native species will be transplanted at Mehrauli and two trees of exotic species are proposed to be compensated for, they said

The compensatory plantation cost of Rs 76.38 lakh will be deposited in advance by the ISTM, officials informed.

The compensatory plantation in the ratio of 1:10 in lieu of transplantation or felling of trees, totalling to 1,340 saplings would be carried out at Eco Park, NTPC, Badarpur, by the ISTM in an area of 1.40 hectares, the officials said.

It will involve various species such as neem, amaltas, peepal, pilkhan, gular, bargad, desi kikar, and arjun along with other native species, they added.

The L-G’s permission for transplantation or felling of trees was sought under the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994, the officials said. As the instant project covers an area of more than 1 hectare, therefore the department has solicited an exemption from the Government for the proposal, which was approved by the Environment Minister and the Chief Minister (CM) before sending it to the L-G, who is the competent authority, they added.