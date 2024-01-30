IMD predicts light rains in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Delhi will likely receive light rain on January 31 and February 1, with a second western disturbance said to be approaching the plains.

The IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for several states across north India predicting rainfall in the coming days amid the cold wave conditions.

The weather department said a wet spell was likely to form over Western Himalayan Region between January 29 and February 3 leading to rainfall across regions in north India on January 30 and 31. Adverse weather conditions continue to disrupt train services at the New Delhi Railway Station.

However, Monday witnessed slightly improved day temperature after a cloudy Sunday. Residents of Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog as the minimum temperature settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.