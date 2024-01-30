Issue of standing committee rocks MCD House

NEW DELHI: Ruckus erupted amid proceedings in the MCD House on Monday as the opposition demanded the formation of a Standing Committee.

Several BJP councillors raised from their seats holding banners that read ‘Sthayi Samiti Gathan Karo’ (Set up a Standing Committee) and raised slogans.

Ruckus began within ten minutes of the proceedings as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House convened a meeting on Monday.

The BJP had alleged the AAP knows it is not in a position to get a majority in the MCD’s Standing Committee poll as many of its own councillors will not vote for the party.

Earlier, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to allow the functions of the Standing Committee to be exercised by the MCD till the panel is constituted. Previously during a special session of the MCD, Oberoi had proposed vesting the powers of the Standing Committee in the House.