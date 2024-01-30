Kejriwal’s power sop: Zero bill for domestic consumers soon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has formulated a new solar policy that will ensure zero electricity bill to domestic consumers and also give them an opportunity to earn by installing solar panels on their rooftops.

While the Delhi Solar Policy 2016 took the capital’s solar capacity to 1,500 MW, the 2024 policy targets to provide 4,500 MW installed capacity by 2027.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the 2016 policy, announced during the first term of the AAP government, laid the foundation for solar adoption in Delhi. “Under the policy, the rooftop solar panels installed by people of Delhi generated around 250 MW. Besides this, various discoms in Delhi purchased 1,250 MW from outside. So, in total, 1,500 MW solar power was made available,” he said.

He said the 2024 policy aims to reduce Delhi’s air pollution and help fight inflation by bringing the electricity bills of non-subsidised residential consumers to zero, and halving the bills of commercial or industrial consumers.