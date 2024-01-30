‘Not maintainable,’ Dhoni tells HC on defamation plea by ex-biz partners

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday submitted before the Delhi High Court that a defamation plea filed against him by his two former business partners was not maintainable.

Justice Prathiba M Singh, while dealing with the defamation case filed by Dhoni’s former business partners Mihir Diwakar and his wife Soumya Das who were seeking a permanent injunction and damages against Dhoni and others, refused to restrain media outlets at this juncture.

During the hearing, Dhoni’s counsel submitted that the plaint against his client was not maintainable as he just filed a case against the couple in a Ranchi court.

Also, a copy of the documents in the present case was not received, and was only informed by the high court registry about the filing of the case, he added.