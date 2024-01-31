Another foggy morning, flight, train services hit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhiites on Tuesday woke up on a foggy morning with visibility reducing to 50 metres. On Monday, a bright sunny day was witnessed.

Several domestic and international flights were delayed owing to the dense fog, according to an advisory by the IGI.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) wrote in a post on X. Train operations were also hit owing to the reduced visibility.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday morning in the national capital was nine degrees celsius, while the maximum temperature during the day remained 17 degrees.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the “very poor” category with 328 reading.

The IMD has forecast rain by this week in Delhi. So far, a dry January has been witnessed by residents of the national capital.