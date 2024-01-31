Coaching centres crippling life of Karol Bagh residents in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The residents of Karol Bagh are facing a range of problems, from potholes to minimal parking space, but the growing presence of youngsters enrolled in nearby coaching institutes has been their prime cause for concern, as they allege that it is affecting their privacy.

Karol Bagh, whose name comes from the words “Qarol,” meaning curved like a green chili, and “Bagh,” meaning garden, was once known for numerous herbal gardens in the area.

Located in the central district of Delhi, Karol Bagh is a mixed residential and commercial place, home to the famous Gaffar market and a busy Ajmal Khan road. Just adjacent to Karol Bagh is Rajinder Nagar, a hub of coaching institutes where thousands of students come every year to try their luck at cracking competitive examinations.

However, as the number of youngsters continues to increase, the locals of Karol Bagh feel that their residential area is getting congested day by day and is likely affecting their privacy.

Savita Singh, a resident of Karol Bagh, expressed strong resentment over the deteriorating standards of her locality and emphasized the influx of students in the area who are creating a nuisance.

“There has been a massive influx of youngsters and students into our area for coaching, but this has created lots of problems for us as many of them cause disturbances in public areas,” Singh said.

When asked how students create a nuisance, the resident replied, “Not all students, but there are many who engage in hooliganism and create public disturbances,” she said.

Savita also stressed the fact that coaching institutes should make arrangements for the accommodation of those students who are studying in their educational institutions.

Another resident of the area, speaking on the condition of anonymity, highlighted the issue of potholes and encroachment by stationary shops on the pavements intended for pedestrians.

“We have hardly any space for parking our vehicles. We are forced to use public transport even for shorter distances when we could use our own vehicles,” the resident said.

The president of United RWAs Joint Action of Delhi, Atul Goyal sheds light on the issues affecting the Karol Bagh residents including the influx of coaching centres with Ujwal Jalali. Excerpts:

What are the most common problems faced by residents?

The common problems include dilapidated roads and footpaths with potholes at several stretches. The condition of these roads in the Karol Bagh area is worsening, and immediate steps need to be taken to repair them at the earliest. Apart from roads, residents also face issues with parking, encroachments, and several electric poles with a mesh of wires, which pose a major risk of fire incidents.

How do you plan to deal with them? Will you approach the authorities to explain your concerns?

The issues are well-known to the concerned elected representatives, but the reasons preventing them from taking action are beyond imagination.

Residents complain that students studying at coaching institutes create a ruckus in public places?

Not every student is causing problems, but as nearby Rajendra Nagar is a major hub of coaching institutes, the Karol Bagh area is experiencing a high influx of students who reside in the locality. At times, they create a nuisance. Karol Bagh has somehow lost its charm due to the constant hustle and bustle.

Are there any other major problems that require immediate attention from the authorities?

There are dozens of stationary-cum-book shops and they have expand their operations onto the pavements meant for pedestrians. This issue needs to be addressed by the civic body. Frequent blockages in sewage and drainage due to missing covers and accumulation of waste in another problem.