Delhi BJP leaders meet police chief, seek probe into CM’s ‘MLA poaching’ remark

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Delhi BJP led by its president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday met the city police chief, seeking a probe into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegation that the party was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

After meeting Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Police Headquarters, Sachdeva said Kejriwal was asked to prove his allegations but no one from the AAP has come forward with any evidence.

This only shows that the charges levelled by the chief minister and the AAP leaders were “completely baseless”, Sachdeva said.

Last week, AAP leaders had claimed that the BJP was trying to poach their MLAs by offering them money and election tickets. Kejriwal had charged that seven AAP MLAs were contacted and offered Rs 25 crore each to defect. He had also alleged that a conspiracy was afoot to arrest him in the alleged liquor scam and topple his government.

“It is an old habit of Kejriwal to level allegations against BJP and then apologise. But this time we have decided to take action against him,” Sachdeva said.

In their complaint to the police commissioner, the Delhi BJP delegation also sought action against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including minister Atishi, and MLAs Dilip Pandey and Durgesh Pathak.BJP MLAs will raise this issue in the Budget Session of the Assembly in Ferbruary, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

AAP decries horse-trading

