Delhi government approves new courts to deal with financial fraud

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved a proposal to constitute two designated courts of the additional sessions judge in each judicial district of the city to deal with the matters of unregulated deposit schemes cases.

This has been done with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court under section 8 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019 passed by Parliament, according to an official statement.

The file has now been sent by the chief minister to the Lieutenant Governor’s office for issuance of a notification.

The act provides a comprehensive mechanism to ban unregulated deposit schemes, other than deposits taken in the ordinary course of business, and to protect the interest of depositors and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. This has been done to protect the interest of the gullible depositors.