Delhi HC reserves order on FB posts degrading Rohingyas

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in a PIL seeking action against the alleged promotion of “hate and harmful contents” on Facebook India (now Meta) against the Rohingya community.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, hearing the plea by two members of the Rohingya community, Mohammad Hamim and Kawsar Mohammed, who flagged hate campaigns on social media.

Rohingyas have been termed as “terrorists” and “infiltrators” on Meta and their numbers were exaggerated in India where they came as refugees following ethnic violence in Myanmar, as per the plea.

“Also, as 2024 is an election year in India, there is high risk of widespread harmful content in both Hindi and other Indian languages originating in India. Particularly, politically divisive content and misinformation can result in situations of violence against Rohingyas in India and abroad,” it contended.