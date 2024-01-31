Delhi Police arrest dreaded gangster ‘Ravan of Sahebganj’ in Bihar in 2005 murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a dreaded interstate gangster, infamously known as ‘Ravan of Sahebganj’ in the area of north Bihar, wanted in a two decade old murder case of Surat in Gujarat.

The accused gangster, identified as Ram Naresh Sahani, was also a proclaimed offender in a case of NDPS Act of Crime Branch, Delhi since 2014. He got interim bail for the marriage of his daughter and jumped it, following which he was declared Proclaimed Offender by a Delhi Court.

Addl. Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia said in the year 2005, on a day of Dusshera, one person namely Kumod was murdered by three accused persons namely Ram Naresh Sahni and others in Surat, Gujarat. A case of murder was registered and it was infamously known as “Kumod Murder case”.