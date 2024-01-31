Fifth old age home to come up at Paschim Vihar in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The city government has announced the operationalisation of the fifth old age home in the national capital, equipped with advanced amenities that will be made available to destitute elderly residents.

The construction of Delhi’s fifth old age home in Paschim Vihar is almost complete. With a capacity of 96 people, the home, named ‘Savitribai Phule Senior Citizen Home’, will soon be a haven for the elderly destitute, a statement said.

The government said the Chief Minister has granted the formal approval for the home to become operational, and the file has been sent to the L-G for notification. Currently, the city has four such homes, providing accommodation to 505 elderly destitute residents.

As per the statement, the city government’s Social Welfare department is ensuring all modern amenities for destitute residents in the newly-built home. Special attention has been given to the conveniences for the elderly in the construction of the premises.

Residents will be provided with free accommodation, meals, clothing, and bedding. Additionally, facilities like TV, radio, and books will be available for the entertainment of the elderly. The home will have a recreational center for the elderly. Healthcare facilities will be catered to with provision of doctors and physiotherapy.