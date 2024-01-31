Geotagging properties: February 29 new deadline as iPhone users facing problems In Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday extended the last date for geotagging the property as many owners are yet to register their assets with the civic body. The new deadline is February 29.

The civic body said that several owners are facing technical difficulties in geotagging their property with the MCD’s portal.

“It has come to the notice of the department that a large number taxpayers using iPhone (iOS version) due to some technical glitches or some other reasons, have not been able to geo-tag their properties by due date. This issue is being handled on priority basis and will soon be resolved,” the notice read.“ In view the difficulties faced, it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties by taxpayer till 29th Feb, 2024,” it added.

However, the civic body also warned that if the taxpayers fail to geo-tag their property by the end of the extended deadline, they would not be able to avail the rebate on lumpsum payment of tax in the next financial year (2024-25).

Last month, the MCD made the geotagging of all categories of properties mandatory if taxpayers were to avail of property tax rebates.