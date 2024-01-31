Geotagging properties: February 29 new deadline as iPhone users facing problems In Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday extended the last date for geotagging the property as many owners are yet to register their assets with the civic body. The new deadline is February 29.
The civic body said that several owners are facing technical difficulties in geotagging their property with the MCD’s portal.
“It has come to the notice of the department that a large number taxpayers using iPhone (iOS version) due to some technical glitches or some other reasons, have not been able to geo-tag their properties by due date. This issue is being handled on priority basis and will soon be resolved,” the notice read.“ In view the difficulties faced, it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties by taxpayer till 29th Feb, 2024,” it added.
However, the civic body also warned that if the taxpayers fail to geo-tag their property by the end of the extended deadline, they would not be able to avail the rebate on lumpsum payment of tax in the next financial year (2024-25).
Last month, the MCD made the geotagging of all categories of properties mandatory if taxpayers were to avail of property tax rebates.
“Taxpayers who fail to geotag their properties by January 31 will not be able to avail 10% rebate on lump sum advance payment of tax in the next financial year. MCD appeals to property owners to complete the process of geotagging of their property as soon as possible and contribute to the development of Delhi,” the MCD said.
The civic body has around 14 lakh taxpayers and around 13 lakh properties have been issued the unique property identification code (UPIC) number. A majority of these are struggling to comply with the geotagging requirement.
According to officials, geotagging assigns a unique latitude-longitude to a property on the GIS map by selecting the location against any UPIC, so that all properties have their location identified against their unique position.
It will allow taxpayers to provide location-wise identification of individual properties and enable a better service delivery system by the MCD.
In many cases of non-residential properties, MCD officers have been performing the task of geotagging. However, the MCD has now stated that the onus lies on taxpayers to ensure that their properties are geotagged. In cases where the property has already been geotagged, there is no need to do so again, the MCD had said.
Why geotagging
Geotagging properties helps allot a unique Latitude-Longitude to a property on a GIS (Geographic Information System) map. This can be done by selecting the current location against a UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code).