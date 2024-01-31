HEIs to get additional weightage in accreditation for providing facilities for people with disabilities: UGC

NEW DELHI: Higher education institutions (HEIs) that would offer facilities for persons with disabilities will get additional weightage under the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) criteria.

This was highlighted in the UGC Inter-Regulatory Authority Meet for effective and timely implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 on Tuesday.

In the meeting, which was attended by heads of the 13 regulatory authorities across Indian higher education, including medical, various aspects of online and distance learning and the effective use of technology in teaching-learning were discussed.

Speaking at the meet, UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar emphasised that institutions should be evolved to become Centres of Excellence and all Regulatory Authorities/ Councils must act as facilitators.

The UGC chief stressed the need to introduce a module on the Indian Knowledge System in all disciplines of the institutions.

“Weightage to be given to the universities/institutions having facilities for the person with a disability(s) as per the RCI Guidelines in NAAC accreditation criteria,” the UGC chief said.

He requested all the regulatory bodies to adopt NEP recommendations to make graduates of higher education globally competent and future-ready.

The regulators who attended the meeting included the heads of the National Medical Council (NMC), the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), the Veterinary Council of India (VCI), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), Dental Council of India (DCI), Council of Architecture (COA), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Indian Nursing Council (INC), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), Ministry of Ayush, National Board of Accreditation (NBA), National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

In the meeting, the regulatory authorities were directed to issue an advisory to the higher educational institutions under their domain to apply to UGC for recognition under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 within a defined timeline.

Further, setting up a monitoring committee to address the issues related to Deemed-to-be Universities and Private Universities.

It was decided in the meeting that all the regulators will review faculty selection/promotion guidelines and align them with the UGC Regulations to avoid inconsistencies.

Also, it was discussed that they should write to the industrial organisations associated with them and request them to nominate industry professionals to register on the Professor of Practice portal of the UGC.

Among the other decisions was that they will issue an advisory to the institutions under their domain to provide information on the UGC UTSAH Portal detailing the initiatives being taken under NEP 2020.

“This inter-regulatory meet marks a significant step towards making the Indian higher education system more inclusive, qualitative, and accessible for all. The meeting was concluded with a collective urge to move beyond the traditional academic paradigms and include experiential and holistic learning,” the UGC chairman said.