Illegal drug making lab unearthed in UP's Greater Noida, four Africans held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a drug syndicate and seized a drug making lab with sophisticated equipment in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida and arrested four African nationals on the charges of running the lab.

The accused, identified as EzeUchenna James, AlitumoIfedi Shedrack, EzeIbe Emeka Chibuzo and Ivo Osita, were found to be previously convicted in commercial drugs case and were sentenced to 10 years of jail with fine of 1 lakh rupee and were granted bail by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in November last year the team of Anti-Narcotics Cell, Dwarka was privy to a secret tip-off about one African person Uchenna being involved in drug syndicate and he was subsequently apprehended. During his search 70 grams of fine quality Methamphetamine drugs was recovered from his possession.

During investigation of the case, through CCTV analysis and technical information it came to fore that one African person namely AlitumoIfedi Shedrack who was accompanying the accused Eze Uchenna James on a scooty was also involved in drug business.