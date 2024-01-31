Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s activities: Enforcement Directorate

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprised the Delhi High Court that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a ` 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of the crime.

The ED’s contention was made in an affidavit filed in response to Fernandez’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her.

In its reply, ED claimed Fernandez never revealed the truth regarding the financial transactions with Chandrasekhar and always concealed facts until confronted with evidence.

“She continues to hold back the truth even to date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence. Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using and is in possession of proceeds of crime,” the probe agency said.