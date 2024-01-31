Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s activities: Enforcement Directorate

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) apprised the Delhi High Court that Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, accused in a ` 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of the crime.
The ED’s contention was made in an affidavit filed in response to Fernandez’s plea seeking quashing of an FIR against her.
In its reply, ED claimed Fernandez never revealed the truth regarding the financial transactions with Chandrasekhar and always concealed facts until confronted with evidence.
“She continues to hold back the truth even to date. It is also a fact that Fernandez wiped out the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Chandrasekhar, thereby tampering with the evidence. She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence. Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using and is in possession of proceeds of crime,” the probe agency said.
The agency said in her statements, initially, the actor tried to cover up her conduct by claiming that she had been the victim of Chandrasekhar, however, during investigation, she failed to provide any substantial material to establish victimisation by him.
The probe agency said Fernandez was well aware of the criminal antecedents of Chandrasekhar and also the fact that Leena Maria Paul is his wife but despite this, she continued the relationship with him and also received financial benefits from him which are nothing but proceeds of crime.
The matter was listed before Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri. The counsel representing Fernandez sought time to file rejoinder in response to the ED’s affidavit. It will be further heard on April 15.