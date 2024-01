Sanjay Singh had employed ‘special vehicle’ to launder money, says ED

NEW DELHI: AAP MP Sanjay Singh was allegedly involved in creating a special purpose vehicle to launder “proceeds of crime” that would have been generated from the business arising out of the changes in Delhi excise policy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has contended before the Delhi High Court.

The ED submitted that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22.

The Rajya Sabha member, arrested by the ED on October 4 last year, has challenged a trial court’s December 22 order dismissing his bail plea in the money laundering case.The ED’s contentions were made in its affidavit filed in response to Singh’s bail plea in the money laundering case.

“It is evident that Sanjay Singh was involved in creating a special purpose vehicle (M/s Aralias Hospitality Pvt Ltd) to launder the proceeds of crime that would have been generated from the business arising out the policy changes as conspired by him and his co-conspirators. Furthermore, Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22,” it said.

The agency further claimed that the AAP leader has gained illegal money or kickbacks which are proceeds of crime generated from the liquor policy (2021-22) scam and that he has also played a role in conspiracy with others. The investigation has revealed that Singh has received `2 crore proceeds of crime, ED said.

Singh ‘key conspirator’

In its affidavit, the probe agency said that it was revealed during investigation that Singh is a key conspirator in the alleged scam and he was closely associated with a number of accused or suspects in the case.