Sharpest dip in Delhi’s temperature over last decade

NEW DELHI: This year January was the coldest month in a decade in Delhi. The maximum temperature was the lowest and the minimum temperature was the second lowest recorded in the past 13 years at Safdarjung meteorological station in Delhi.

The average maximum temperature in January in last 13 years is the lowest. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the average January temperature in 2024 is 17.7 degree C.

Previous coldest January was 2015 when the maximum temperature was recorded as 17.9 degree C. The average minimum temperature recorded in Delhi is 6.2 degree C, the second lowest in the past 13 years. The lowest was in 2013 when the temperature was 6.1 degree C.

“These figures were recorded at Safdarjung meteorological station since 2012,” says Dr RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD. Delhi has been shivering for the past four weeks.

A dense fog and a lower-than-normal temperature have affected lives. Cold-day-to-a-very-cold-day conditions with lower visibility have prevailed. Coldwave conditions prevailed in some areas of Delhi.