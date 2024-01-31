They said ‘cheese’ to photographer Raghu Rai

Photographers are rarely photographed. In looking at the world through their viewfinders, always anticipating those “decisive moments” when something becomes worthy of being photographed, they often overlook themselves. But there are times when, in their lookout through their lenses, they notice themselves, sometimes in a reflection in a shop window, or as a shadow on a wall. And when a master of the art form such as Raghu Rai decides to click himself in those moments, the result is always a wonderful image.

‘Raghu Rai: Photographed’, an ongoing exhibition of photographs of Rai, at the PHOTOINK gallery in Vasant Kunj, made by friends, family and colleagues, as well as self-portraits, made over the past 60 years, offers a glimpse into the life of the photographer, the person “behind the scenes”. Going by the impact and the volume of his work, the Padma Shri-awardee is, arguably, one of the greatest living photographers today. Rai, says Devika Daulet-Singh in her curatorial note, “has produced some of the most recognisable and inimitable photographs of people and places in India” and the exhibition offers “two paths” to understand him. One is through how he was seen by those around him and the other is through how he saw himself.

In photographs taken by others, including those by the likes of journalist Saeed Naqvi and photographer Swapan Parekh, Rai is, variously, a stylish young photojournalist in a turtleneck sweater, heralded on a donkey at his birthplace of Jhang in Pakistan, or a family man who is singing at his son Nitin’s wedding, or is strolling in the garden at his Delhi home with his wife Gurmeet. In one, he is smoking a cigarette with friend and photojournalist, the late Kishore Parekh, in another, he is sharing stage with eminent photographers Sebastiao Salgado and Bruno Barbey. They present his social life, one that was populated by personages such as Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa and Dalai Lama, to name a few.