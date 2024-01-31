Two cheat IGI flyers over lost articles in Delhi, arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a group of fraudsters and arrested two people who were allegedly involved in cheating passengers in lieu of freight charges to return their lost articles, an official said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Aditya Raj (20) and Rahul Singh Sajwan (20), residents of Bijwasan.

According to the official, a complaint of the terminal manager was received alleging that one person called himself an airport staff and would target passengers who left their articles at the airport.

The alleged person used to make calls to the passengers from a phone and pretended to have recovered their lost articles and asked them to pay freight charges for dispatching them to their residential addresses.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the alleged person had cheated four passengers. The latter revealed that the suspect used to call himself Parmil Kumar and claimed to be a Delhi airport staff. After receiving the payment, the accused would switch off the phone. It was found that the accused was using a phone number issued on a fake ID.

“Later, Raj was nabbed, who was using another SIM card in the mobile phone. He disclosed that he, along with his friends Rahul and Sachin, was involved in the scam. Sachin had arranged a SIM on a fake ID and made a UPI ID, Rahul used to arrange the mobile numbers of the targets,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said. Raj added that Rahul was working in a company which operates a helpline to assist the passengers in the airport.