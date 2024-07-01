Five arrested for robbing hotel cashier at gunpoint in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested five robbers who allegedly robbed a restaurant worker of `65,000 at gunpoint in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Rinku (39), Sunny (27), Sachin (23), Shivam (25) and Himanshu (24), were found involved in multiple cases of robbery, murder, attempt to murder and Arms Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said that an incident of armed robbery at the Nazeer Restaurant in Delhi’s Babarpur area was reported on June 11 where two people reportedly robbed Rs 65,000 in cash and three mobile phones at gunpoint from the cashier and a waiter.

The Crime Branch was assigned to investigate the incident along with the local police. A team was formed which utilised a combination of traditional investigative methods and advanced technical analysis. “They were able to identify and apprehend two suspects, Sunny and Rinkuwithin, in 10 days,” the DCP said.

They confessed and implicated a third person, Shivam. “They told police that Sachin was also involved. He was apprehended on June 22 and a stolen motorcycle was found in his possession,” the DCP said, adding that Shivam was also nabbed the same day.

Himanshu was arrested on Saturday with two loaded country made pistols. “With their arrest, a total of seven cases have been worked out. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said.