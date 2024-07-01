How will police tackle sodomy cases under new law?

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita (BNS) 2023, which will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, will be implemented from Monday, six months after it was passed in Parliament.

In January, a 14-member committee was constituted to study the laws and prepare the study material for its personnel. It was led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and comprised DCP Joy Tirkey, Additional DCP Uma Shankar and other officers. The LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) movement was a recent phenomenon in India’s history, culminating in the historic decriminalisation of Section 377 that gave homosexuality a criminal status. Still, Section 377 was retained in the IPC, criminalising sexual offences against animals, men, and transgenders.

While the new criminal law promises to overhaul the country’s criminal justice system, exclusion of the erstwhile IPC Section 377 which used to deal with carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal i.e. ‘unnatural offence’ might put the victims in a state of helplessness.

However, to find out what the Delhi Police would do with a complaint of sexual assault i.e. sodomy from July 1, this newspaper spoke many IPS officers posted in the Delhi Police to know how they would cater to such complaints of crime which are heinous in nature.

A senior police officer, while speaking to this newspaper, said in such a situation where a man is sodomised or there is a matter of animal cruelty in terms of bestiality, the police will take the victim’s complaint and try to lodge the FIR under sections of hurt.