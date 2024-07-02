CBSE denies report claiming its inability to conduct board examinations twice a year

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied reports claiming that it informed the Ministry of Education (MoE) about the inability to conduct board exams for classes 10 and 12 twice a year under the current academic schedule.

It clarified that these reports were “incorrect” and “lacked any basis” in their communications with the ministry.

“There is no such communication between CBSE and the Ministry of Education that the CBSE cannot conduct board exams twice a year,” the board said.

According to sources, the Ministry of Education has asked the CBSE to work out logistics for conducting board exams twice a year from 2025 to 26 academic sessions. The Ministry and the CBSE were to hold consultations with school principals in May.

As per the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the education ministry in 2023, board examinations were to be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.

The CBSE said a meeting to discuss the pathways to implement the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) was convened on June 25 with its stakeholders to implement recommendations effectively.

New policy

