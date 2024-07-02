Govt to double weather radars in Delhi for enhanced prediction accuracy: IMD chief

NEW DELHI: After failing to forecast extreme downpour in Delhi on June 28, the Indian Meteorological Department finds a lack of enough weather radars in the city to get an accurate forecast.

Now, the government has planned to increase the number of radars from three to six in the coming days to increase the accuracy of the forecast. Radar helps in getting high-resolution convective clouds which improve the accuracy of prediction.

“We are planning to install another three weather radars in Delhi-NCR to increase forecast accuracy,” said Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology of IMD. According to him, IMD has improved its accuracy of prediction up to 88%.

On June 27, the IMD predicted widespread rainfall in Delhi and other parts of the northwest region and issued an Orange alert. But in early June 28, Delhi’s residents were caught unguarded as extreme rainfall causing floods in the city.