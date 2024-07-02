Tech corner: Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

Tissot T-Touch Connect Sport

Tissot’s new T-Touch Connect Sport is a formidable Swiss Made sports watch designed for active individuals who appreciate a genuine quality timepiece as well as their well-being. I’ve been using the Connect Sport for the last month and am unable to take it off! The watch is well balanced on the wrist allowing for maximum hours of usage. The fact that titanium, ceramic and sapphire glass have been used so well together allows for an elegant yet functional watch.

tissotwatches.com

Infinix Note 40 5G

In 2024 Infinix has launched several phones, my favourite one is the new Infinix Note 40 5G, which is not only packed with features but also manages to look great and is priced reasonably. For one, the Note 40 5G offers wireless charging (and reverse charging) at an extremely affordable price point. It also has a 108MP camera cranking out great pics/video and a 120Hz AMOLED display, which is brilliant for movies, OTT and gaming. The audio experience is top notch with Hi-Res Dual speakers (Sound by JBL). The performance is good with the MT Dimensity 7020 5G chip and 16GB of extended RAM (8+8 GB). flipkart.com

Nikon Z6 III

Nikon’s new Z6III is a phenomenal full-frame mirrorless camera, which is capable of 6K/60p RAW in-camera recording as well as advanced portraiture, incredible ISO sensitivity and has an EXPEED 7 image processing engine. The Z6 III is the world’s first camera with a partially stacked CMOS sensor. nikon.co.in

Pure Audio

Here’s a speaker that not only plays great audio, but also provides relaxing sounds and ambient lighting to help rejuvenate your sleep. The compact speaker also has an alarm clock, which is customisable and plays FM as well as music via BT. The 20+ natural sounds range from ambient nature sounds to white noise, the dimmable lamp lets you doze off and provides a soothing wake up with sunrise function. A much needed device to get a good night’s sleep. pure-audio.com

Swiss Military Electra

This wonderful powerbank from Swiss Military Audio is ideal for charging all your gadgets. The 10000mAh bank is able to charge an iPhone 15 pro twice and an iPad Pro and other equivalent tablets fully. Love the charge indicator, it lets you know how much power remains in 25 percent steps. swissmilitaryaudio.com