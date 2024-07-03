Atishi revokes L-G order on think-tank

NEW DELHI: In a showdown with L-G VK Saxena, the Delhi government has issued an order revoking the temporary dissolution of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDDC) ordered by Saxena earlier.

Planning Minister Atishi stated in her order that Saxena’s order, issued last week, rescinding the three ex-officio members stood null and void.

The minister also ordered the ex-officio members would continue on the panel and remain entitled to the salary and perks they were enjoying before the L-G’s order. Adding a warning to the services department, Atishi said that stoppage of facilities to the members would invite disciplinary action.

“Vijay Chandra Vupputuri, Aswathi Muralidharan, and Gopal Mohan shall continue as non-official members of DDCD, and shall remain entitled to salary, offices, official vehicles, and all perks as they were on June 26,” said Atishi’s order.

“Any officer who stops the payment of salaries to them or prevents perks shall make oneself liable for disciplinary action. This order shall be treated as a stern warning to the services department, GNCTD to refrain from overstepping its jurisdiction, failing which it shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court for acting in violation of its decision,” the order read.