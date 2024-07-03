Atishi revokes L-G order on think-tank

NEW DELHI: In a showdown with L-G VK Saxena, the Delhi government has issued an order revoking the temporary dissolution of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDDC) ordered by Saxena earlier.
Planning Minister Atishi stated in her order that Saxena’s order, issued last week, rescinding the three ex-officio members stood null and void.
The minister also ordered the ex-officio members would continue on the panel and remain entitled to the salary and perks they were enjoying before the L-G’s order. Adding a warning to the services department, Atishi said that stoppage of facilities to the members would invite disciplinary action.
“Vijay Chandra Vupputuri, Aswathi Muralidharan, and Gopal Mohan shall continue as non-official members of DDCD, and shall remain entitled to salary, offices, official vehicles, and all perks as they were on June 26,” said Atishi’s order.
“Any officer who stops the payment of salaries to them or prevents perks shall make oneself liable for disciplinary action. This order shall be treated as a stern warning to the services department, GNCTD to refrain from overstepping its jurisdiction, failing which it shall be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court for acting in violation of its decision,” the order read.
Atishi said the matters related to DDDC do not come under the purview of the L-G but the planning department whose jurisdiction is with the city government. She also said changes in terms of operations of the advisory panel and engagement of its members require permission from the CM, the chairperson of the body, which was not sought by the L-G before dissolving it.
“The L-G and the services department don’t have the jurisdiction to issue the said order interdicting the functioning of the non-official members, DDCD,” Atishi’s order read.
“The non-official members are appointed by the CM. They are not a part of the ‘permanent executive’ and, hence, not within the jurisdiction of the services department,” it added.
Friction point
June 27: L-G clears temporary dissolution of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) and removes its 3 non-official members
What’s DDCD: Formed through a notification in 2016, it’s a govt think-tank. The tenure of members supposed to be co-terminus with term of the present NCT govt
Why L-G acted: His letter to chief secy says the govt wanted financial benefits to certain favoured political persons. No screening done and huge salaries were paid
What govt says: L-G order null & void. Matters linked to DDDC do not come under the purview of L-G