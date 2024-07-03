'Delhi’s audience is very demanding’: Daler Mehndi

Do you pay attention to the UK Bhangra scene?

I always want my songs to make an impact, especially on south Indians, the Mumbai film industry, Lahore, and the UK. I am glad that my songs are a hit even today, it feels like I composed it only yesterday. Bhangra Punk Rock developed out of my zeal to experiment with sounds and has seen a natural progression.

You have created your genre of Rabbabi music, which is a combination of thumri, Sufi and rock.

I was born in Patna and was exposed to the Guru Granth, which has classical raagas, words of the gurus, saints and Bhagats. It is a combination of lyrics, tune, and rhythm. Singing such songs requires a lot of training and strong vocals. I have always listened to masters such as Bade Ghulam Ali Khan Sahib, Mehndi Hassan, Sher Ali, Meher Ali to name a few. The folk music that I grew up listening to was of Tufail Niazi Sahab so Sufi happened naturally. It is based on classical raagas and showcases the sound of the soul and joy.

You have performed across the globe, but what is different about the Delhi audience?

It is very difficult to handle the Delhi crowd. Punjabi music is in their blood. They have a good taste for a mix of different music, and if one can make this crowd happy, then you can make everyone happy. However, if you don’t have the energy on stage, people here can even throw bottles or stones at you (laughs).

Why do you think your songs ‘Tunak Tunak’, ‘Bolo Tara Tara’, to name a few, are big global hits?

I am going to tell you something that has never come out yet. The industry used to say that my songs were a hit because there were girls in it. So, when I composed ‘Tunak Tunak’, I made sure that there were no girls or dancers in the music video. The industry said that the song has no ‘element’ and it took me a month to convince them. The song has a raaga which is a thousand years old. Today, the whole world is doing ‘Tunak Tunak’ and I am grateful for it.

Your music is family-oriented. What is your target audience and how important is it to create ‘clean music’?

My song touches the soul, not any religion or age. Be it a child, youngster, middle-aged person, or an elderly person, everyone loves listening to my songs. I don’t play with words, my focus is always on the raaga and the rhythm.

You are known for your signature style with a bejewelled turban. What was the inspiration behind your wardrobe?

In 1991, I came to India from the US to become a singer. I performed with my group for three years and became famous. I wanted to have a look that would be unique and define me. Crores of people wear a turban but my turban became my identity. I knew that my turban had to be diamante-studded and I wanted to wear those long flowing Maharaja robes. After trying different colour combinations for my turbans and styles for my clothes through the years, I came up with my final look.

You are one of the reasons behind the success of independent music in India.

I believe Punjabi music got a platform across the globe because of my songs. I am happy that my music helped the industry in a big way and carved a path for independent music. I was producing honest and authentic Punjabi music that resonated with audiences across the globe. Before ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’, what worked most in the industry was devotional and film music; regional music was restricted.

Any new albums or collaborations in the pipeline?

In 1997, I did a song with Amitabh Bachchan, ‘Sade naal rahoge toh’ and I am now doing it again with Rajkummar Rao in his upcoming movie.