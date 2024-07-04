Golu Gupta’s Third Coming in Mirzapur season 3

Such is the anticipation for 'Mirzapur' Season 3 that Twitter is flooded with threads to declare July 5 as ‘National Binge Watch Day’ as the action suspense drama drops that day. Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma who plays the female lead, Golu, is sharing such threads on her Instagram stories while also counting the number of hoardings displaying the poster of Mirzapur 3.
She agrees that this time, the battle for the throne is going to be even tougher, as her character Golu and Ali Fazal’s Guddu are pitted against a new contender, to become the undisputed power in the cult series also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Vijay Varma in key roles.
“Right from the first episode of Season 1, when Golu is not even introduced, I loved the story of Mirzapur as the characters were sketched out in detail. This is why I wanted to be a part of this world. As I got on board, I did not know that Golu’s character would be that transformational,” says the Delhi-born actor.
The 38-year-old’s soft physical features, happy-go-lucky energy and infectious smile are in sharp contrast to Golu who is lethal, sharp as a tack, and always on the ball to smash enemies to seek revenge for the killing of her sister Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and love interest Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey), making her one of the most radical characters of the series.“Oh, I am 100 per cent the opposite of Golu! But the beauty of acting is such that it demands us to twist ourselves for characters, as interesting and complex as Golu,” Sharma adds.
The Delhi influence
Shweta attributes her parents, sister and Delhi’s culturally rich environment for her acting passion. As a toddler, she was always interested in acting, music and dance at her school. “I enjoyed being a cloud, and a butterfly in school plays,” she says with a laugh. “I never had stage fright. I was into debates and social service at my school, DPS R.K Puram. When students were getting gold medals in maths and science, I received medals for social service in school. Social service triggered my interest in being the voice of the people and to tell their stories,” she tells TMS.
Her college days at NIFT Delhi further gave her scope to explore the art, culture and fashion scene of Delhi. “Once I remember I was watching a play at Kamani featuring Yashpal Sharma. His performance teleported me into another world. I wanted to be a part of that magical feeling. Later, when I worked with him in the drama series Kaalkoot (2023), where I played an acid attack survivor, and shared a scene with him, it struck me how I need to be grateful for such exposure where people like him had left a huge mark on me.”
A versatile arc
Shweta has worked in web shows and films and made her debut with the teen sitcom Kya Mast Hai Life (2009) as Zenia Khan, a tomboyish, feisty and confident college girl, a role closest to her real self. She manages to find common ground with all—from the bubbly Zenia to roles as dark as Golu. “I have been a rebel since childhood. I feel it’s important to voice your opinions. Kisi se dabna nahi h, darna nahi h (don’t feel pressured or scared by anyone) is what’s common in all three of us.”
She observes that many of her characters function “extremely well in tough circumstances,” reminding us of the impactful performances as a bride who walks out of her wedding over dowry demands in Made in Heaven Season 1 (2019), the Alopecia patient in Gone Kesh (2019), an acid attack survivor from Kaalkoot (2023), and more.
She has also challenged herself with playing grey roles like that of a schoolgirl who has an affair with her teacher in the romance-drama Haramkhor (2015). “I like to play morally hazier roles because as humans, we come in shades of grey. For instance, while Golu is not a poster girl for a healthier mind as she opts for violence, I understand that she’s a product of her circumstances that have given her pain and suffering. I wish no one ever has to become Golu in real life. I was so emotionally impacted by her that it became difficult to zone out. I had to tell my DOP (director of photography) to not call me Golu but Shweta!” she tells TMS.
The actress is fairly selective with her projects and is “proud” of her unconventional choices. “As actors, when we grow in our profession, our decisions are often impacted by greed — box office numbers, OTT ratings, the commercial viability of projects, big co-stars, directors, and other factors. I don’t let any of that affect me. I keep reminding myself why I came into acting — for the love of the craft. It doesn’t matter to me whom I work with, as long as people are talented, capable and kind, which is why I have been able to work with debut directors like Shlok Sharma for Shorts (2013) and Neeraj Ghaywan for Masaan (2015). I think from the heart, not from the brain as the latter starts to make calculations in our head and I have never been good in maths (smiles),” she says.
Beyond acting
Being a NIFT Delhi graduate in fashion communication, Sharma is not just invested in her roles but also likes to give inputs for her movie’s posters, costumes and design. “NIFT gave me the confidence to think out of the box. For instance, during Mirzapur’s promotions, I chose a daring shirtdress paired with long boots and did a long braid and Gothic eye makeover. I opted for an edgy dress to match the fierce and savage vibe of Golu. I wanted people to notice me and my character (Golu).”
She’s also a music lover and the fact that she is married to rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheeta bonds them well over music, travel and theatre. She just completed six happy years of married life on June 29, with her “best friend”. Her message for youngsters on marriage? “You have to marry the person, so prioritise them instead of filters like caste, age, religion, height and colour. Value ‘green flags’ like mutual respect, space, individuality and your partner’s support for your dreams. Do jism ek jaan hone ki koi zarurat nahi hai (no need to be two bodies one soul). Embrace the differences and be with each other during the low points.”
Mirzapur Season 3 releases on July 5 on Prime Video.