Golu Gupta’s Third Coming in Mirzapur season 3

Such is the anticipation for 'Mirzapur' Season 3 that Twitter is flooded with threads to declare July 5 as ‘National Binge Watch Day’ as the action suspense drama drops that day. Actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma who plays the female lead, Golu, is sharing such threads on her Instagram stories while also counting the number of hoardings displaying the poster of Mirzapur 3.

She agrees that this time, the battle for the throne is going to be even tougher, as her character Golu and Ali Fazal’s Guddu are pitted against a new contender, to become the undisputed power in the cult series also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Vijay Varma in key roles.

“Right from the first episode of Season 1, when Golu is not even introduced, I loved the story of Mirzapur as the characters were sketched out in detail. This is why I wanted to be a part of this world. As I got on board, I did not know that Golu’s character would be that transformational,” says the Delhi-born actor.

The 38-year-old’s soft physical features, happy-go-lucky energy and infectious smile are in sharp contrast to Golu who is lethal, sharp as a tack, and always on the ball to smash enemies to seek revenge for the killing of her sister Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and love interest Bablu Pandit (Vikrant Massey), making her one of the most radical characters of the series.“Oh, I am 100 per cent the opposite of Golu! But the beauty of acting is such that it demands us to twist ourselves for characters, as interesting and complex as Golu,” Sharma adds.