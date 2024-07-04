Homeopathic doctor held in Faridabad for giving allopathic care for 35 years

NEW DELHI: Faridabad Police has arrested a ‘fake doctor’ who has been treating patients for the past 35 years and giving them allopathic treatment even though he had a Homeopathic degree.

The accused was identified as Rajbir who was caught from his clinic in Faridabad.

A senior Faridabad Police officer said that they had received information that a man is illegally running a clinic in village Chandawli, Faridabad following which a joint team of police officers led by Health Department’s Medical Officer Pradeep Kumar was constituted.

The team conducted a raid at the specified location in the village Chandawli where they found the alleged doctor Rajbir. During the preliminary inquiry, the police found out that the accused doctor had been practising and running the clinic for the past 35 years.

“The accused doctor had a Homeopathic degree,” the official said.

He said that the police during the raid found some allopathic medicines at the clinic along with various drugs, instruments and equipment. “All that material has been seized,” the officer said.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the civil surgeon and arrested the accused doctor. Later he was produced before a Court. Further investigation is underway, the official added.