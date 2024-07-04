Mohalla bus trials in full swing in Delhi, approval likely soon

NEW DELHI: If all goes well, the Delhi city government will launch its ambitious Mohalla Bus Service within the next couple of months. Officials shared with this newspaper that trial runs are currently being conducted on the prototype of the yet-to-be-launched bus service which is expected to receive approval from the government after the review committee gives its green signal.

Officials from three transport agencies, DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System), DTC (Delhi Transport Commission) and the transport department of the Delhi government, constitute the review committee which is expected to undertake an inspection by July 17.

Further processes of evaluation and approval will take a few more weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-August, officials said, adding that a trial of the buses will be conducted on city roads on a pilot basis before getting approval from the city government.

After this, the supply order will be placed to the bus manufacturing company based on production capacity, officials added.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot inspected the prototype of the Mohalla bus at Rajghat bus depot in March this year where he travelled to attend the assembly budget session.

Aimed to achieve last-mile connectivity, Mohalla buses will have a seating capacity of 23 passengers with a length of nine meters, specifically designed to cater to areas where the width of the road is less or areas that are too crowded for regular 12-metre buses to ply.