Mohalla bus trials in full swing in Delhi, approval likely soon

NEW DELHI: If all goes well, the Delhi city government will launch its ambitious Mohalla Bus Service within the next couple of months. Officials shared with this newspaper that trial runs are currently being conducted on the prototype of the yet-to-be-launched bus service which is expected to receive approval from the government after the review committee gives its green signal.
Officials from three transport agencies, DIMTS (Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System), DTC (Delhi Transport Commission) and the transport department of the Delhi government, constitute the review committee which is expected to undertake an inspection by July 17.
Further processes of evaluation and approval will take a few more weeks and are expected to be completed by mid-August, officials said, adding that a trial of the buses will be conducted on city roads on a pilot basis before getting approval from the city government.
After this, the supply order will be placed to the bus manufacturing company based on production capacity, officials added.
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gehlot inspected the prototype of the Mohalla bus at Rajghat bus depot in March this year where he travelled to attend the assembly budget session.
Aimed to achieve last-mile connectivity, Mohalla buses will have a seating capacity of 23 passengers with a length of nine meters, specifically designed to cater to areas where the width of the road is less or areas that are too crowded for regular 12-metre buses to ply.
According to the plan, 25% of seats will be reserved for women and donned in pink colour. Meanwhile, the pink pass service in DTC buses that provides free commutes to women would also be applicable in the fleet. The city government earlier said it would introduce over 2,000 Mohalla buses on city roads by 2025.
An Official said the department has been asked to prepare the shortest possible routes that can accommodate the maximum number of passengers. The transport department has finalised the colour combination and design of the Mohalla buses.
Mohalla buses sport blue-green
These buses will sport a blue and green colour scheme. These buses will help boost first and last-mile connectivity, particularly in areas like unauthorised colonies, villages, and sub-cities like Dwarka or Rohini.