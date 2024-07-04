Student groups protest in Delhi demanding to scrap NTA

NEW DELHI: Students’ Federation of India (SFI) along with NSUI, AISA, AISF, Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and other student organizations from across the country held a protest at the Jantar Mantar on Wednesday demanding scrapping of NTA and resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the gathering, SFI general secretary Mayukh Biswas said, “The NTA and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan have completely failed in ensuring a just and competent system of examination. It is evident from the continuous paper leaks and postponement of exams. Our fight will continue till our demands are met.”

Amra Ram, CPIM Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan also joined the protest and said the students and youth of the country have all come out on the streets to protest against paper leaks, inefficiency in conducting exams, lack of opportunities, and corruption in the system. “We will raise our voices against this injustice both inside and outside the Lok Sabha to ensure that students get the justice that they deserve. NTA should be scrapped,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MPs Bikashranjan Bhattacharya and V Sivadasan were also present at the demonstration.