Kejriwal bail case: Lawyers write to CJI over Judge’s conflict of interest

NEW DELHI: A group of 150 lawyers from the Delhi High Court and district courts have written to Chief Justice of India, Justice D Y Chandrachud, alleging a conflict of interest involving a High Court judge.

The lawyers criticised Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain for staying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail order. They claimed that Justice Jain’s brother, Anurag Jain, serves as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) counsel, they argued that former should have recused himself from hearing the ED’s challenge due to “the conflict of interest.”

“Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain should have rescued himself from the proceedings since his real brother is a counsel for the Enforcement Directorate. This clear conflict of interest was never declared by Justice Jain,” the letter read.