Delhi govt diverts staff to tackle LNJP crisis

NEW DELHI: As the crisis of reduced manpower and stalled surgeries continues at LNJP Hospital following the sudden removal of paramedics and nurses continues, the Delhi government woke up to the disorder on Thursday and ordered diversion of several technicians from other healthcare institutes to the hospital to manage the predicament.
The health department has asked four OT (operating theatre) technicians from Ambedkar Hospital, Chacha Nehru, GB Pant and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital to join the LNJP with immediate effect. “Officers/officials hereby stand relieved w.e.f 03.07.2024 and are directed to join their new place of posting w.e.f 04.07.2024, without waiting for any formal relieving from their present department,” the order, accessed by this newspaper. read.
However, doctors have called it a “half-hearted response” as only four OT technicians will not make up for the strength terminated earlier this week which led to stalling of surgeries at the hospital.
“Among the 51 sacked paramedics and OT technicians, 25 were working under the anaesthesia department alone. Commissioning four OT workers will not manage the situation effectively, which is going to be more or less the same,” a senior doctor said.
Meanwhile, the surgery and anaesthesia departments officially intimated the administration that only emergency surgeries will be done and planned surgeries would be curtailed due to lack of staff.
The surgery department on Thursday informed that it will not be able to run an operation theatre till the shortfall in workforce is not managed.
“There is a need to curtail OT services to some extent without causing significant inconvenience to the patients who have been dated for elective surgeries, until alternative arrangements are made to make up for the shortfall.
Accordingly, OT D in OT I (general surgery OT) will not be functional for cases to be operated under regional anesthesia with effect from the date of the order and until further notice. Cases under local anesthesia may be posted in this OT till normal services resume and the list of cases for this OT should also be sent to allow the OT to make arrangements. All Unit heads and Faculty members are requested to take note,” a circular stated.
Staff crunch after sackings
On Monday, the the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital removed 51 paramedic staff and over 170 temporary nurses who were hired during the Covid pandemic, leading to to a crisis-like situation in the facility on Tuesday as half of the OTs were shut and 20 surgeries were stalled due to lack of staff.