Delhi govt diverts staff to tackle LNJP crisis

NEW DELHI: As the crisis of reduced manpower and stalled surgeries continues at LNJP Hospital following the sudden removal of paramedics and nurses continues, the Delhi government woke up to the disorder on Thursday and ordered diversion of several technicians from other healthcare institutes to the hospital to manage the predicament.

The health department has asked four OT (operating theatre) technicians from Ambedkar Hospital, Chacha Nehru, GB Pant and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital to join the LNJP with immediate effect. “Officers/officials hereby stand relieved w.e.f 03.07.2024 and are directed to join their new place of posting w.e.f 04.07.2024, without waiting for any formal relieving from their present department,” the order, accessed by this newspaper. read.

However, doctors have called it a “half-hearted response” as only four OT technicians will not make up for the strength terminated earlier this week which led to stalling of surgeries at the hospital.

“Among the 51 sacked paramedics and OT technicians, 25 were working under the anaesthesia department alone. Commissioning four OT workers will not manage the situation effectively, which is going to be more or less the same,” a senior doctor said.