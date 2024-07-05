Kidnapper with a meat chopper: How Delhi cops rescued two kids after three nerve-wracking hours

NEW DELHI: The bustling streets of East Delhi's Vikas Marg were winding down for the night, yet an eerie silence crept in as the clock struck 11:30 PM on June 28. Amidst the usual hustle, a sinister plot was brewing.

A criminal, his intent yet unclear, prowled the busy road. His eyes locked onto a seemingly abandoned car with two children inside -- a three-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister. Their parents had briefly stepped out to buy sweets from the famed Heera Sweets shop unaware of the impending nightmare.

Seizing the opportunity, the criminal slipped into the driver's seat and told the girl child that her father had asked her to move the car. Once he had turned on the ignition, he sped off, thinking he had struck gold.

When the girl protested, the criminal brandished a meat chopper and threatened to harm her if she made any noise. The children, bewildered and terrified, were thrust into a real-life horror story.

Within 10 minutes, when the parents returned from the sweet shop, they were shocked to find their car missing. The father then dialled his wife's phone, which was with their daughter.

The moment it rang, the kidnapper snatched the mobile phone from the girl's trembling hands and answered the call. His voice, cold and demanding, sent shivers down the father's spine as he demanded Rs 50 lakh for the safe return of the children.