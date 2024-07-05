The signs they are a-changin'

Of the multiple layers of a city, hand-painted street signs are one. They shout, warn, invite, promise, sell and show the city’s innards. They express how the city wants to be known by others. ‘Delhi, the World Class City’. ‘Sarvodaya Vidyalaya No 1’. Doctors, nurses and the media painted as warriors in the fight against Covid-19 on flyover walls.

Signboards of electricians’ numbers advertised at the underpass, of `50 chicken-rice thalis near student hangouts, 10-rupee kulfis drawn as if they were rockets about to take off from the lid of a hand-pulled cart, export-import services drawn onto shop shutters—these typical examples of the Delhi hustle are a window into the dreams and desires of its residents, arrivistes and strugglers. This is the Street talking back; the signs, a mutter of what is going on.

Artist Aradhana Seth’s book SADAK (Humboldt Books) on such signs has just been nominated for the 2024 Author Book Award at the prestigious Les Rencontres d’Arles, the first international festival of photography in France.

The Bata trigger

Seth, along with her brothers, author Vikram Seth, and Shantum, a Buddhist teacher, spent their early life in a big compound of the Bata factory in Patna, where their father was posted to revive a sick unit. Her obsession with street signs and logos began young. “I travelled with my father to multiple Bata stores across India, all, of course, using the same logo.

This made me realise from an early age how the familiarity of a font can lure you in. They were hand painted, so as I noticed the different brushstrokes on them, the seed was sown. Of course, contemporary brands like Starbucks also rely on logos, but it is not the same because they are mass produced.”