Three held for Rs 10 lakh robbery at gunpoint in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three members of a criminal gang, including their gang leader, who had committed a robbery at gunpoint and robbed Rs 10 lakh from a man in north Delhi, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Tarun (ringleader), Himanshu and Monu.

DCP (North) MK Meena said a PCR call regarding the snatching of a bag containing cash at gunpoint by two unknown bikers at DCM Road was received on June 20 at Bara Hindu Rao police station.

The complainant told the police that he was working as a cash collection agent for his employer, Manoj and Pankaj, who are residents of Paschim Vihar, Delhi. He collected Rs 10 lakhs cash from Kucha Ghasi Ram, Lahori Gate, and was on his way to deliver cash to the Patel Nagar area.

At about 06:00 pm, when he reached DCM Mall Gate, DCM Road, Bara Hindu Rao, in the meantime, two unknown persons riding on a motorcycle came and suddenly snatched his bag at gunpoint.

From the CCTV footage of the route taken by the accused, the motorcycle number of the vehicle used in the offence was identified. It was found that it was stolen from the Shakarpur area. One of the accused was identified as Monu. Later, two more suspects, Tarun Sehgal and Himanshu, were also identified.

On July 1, the police arrested Monu, and while he was in police custody, the co-accused Tarun and Himanshu were also arrested.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, Tarun, was previously arrested in a Rs. 1.25 crore armed robbery of Civil Lines in 2022, in which cash originated from Kucha Ghasi Ram.

“Tarun and his associates had good knowledge of places where cash originated in huge quantities. Tarun conspired with Himanshu and Monu and directed Himanshu to visit Karol Bagh, Kucha Ghasi Ram and Inderlok for search of cash and victims,” the DCP said.