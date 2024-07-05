Two-wheelers, feeder buses, rickshaws to be available at RRTS stations: NCRTC

NEW DELHI: In order to streamline last-mile connectivity for convenience of passengers on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the NCRTC on Thursday said it will make rental two-wheelers, cab services, autorickshaws and feeder bus services available at all 25 stations between Delhi and Meerut.

The NCRTC has also invited expressions of interest from service providers to improve last mile connectivity in the entire corridor, the statement added.

According to NCRTC, there will also be provision of rental two-wheelers and bicycles around the stations to help achieve last mile connectivity.

At present, Namo Bharat trains are running in the 34 km section from Sahibabad to Modi Nagar North over eight stations. Electric buses of Ghaziabad City Transport have been made available to all these operational stations for last mile connectivity. These buses are providing connectivity to the passengers on seven routes along the RRTS corridors.

Eco-friendly

Expression of interest has also been invited to set up a battery swapping station for feeder e-rickshaw service operation at all stations of the corridor. Battery swapping station will not only promote electric vehicles but will also provide last mile connectivity to the people, the statement said, adding these efforts will not only reduce pollution but will also reduce road accidents.