An emotion called biryani

Biryani is more than just a dish for most of us. It is an emotion. Each one of us has a favourite type of biryani and memories around that. Biryani is a popular dish in Middle Eastern, Central Asian and South East Asian countries and is the single most ordered food in India hence, the tag ‘Most popular Indian Food’.

The origin of the word Biryani has multiple theories. It could have come from the word ‘Brinj’ which means rice in Persian or the word ‘biriyan’ which means roasting. There are also multiple theories by multiple historians about the origin of the multiple types. Among them, two are most popular — one, it is believed that it originated in the Middle East and travelled with the pilgrims and travellers to the Deccan, south India.

And two, it originated in Persia and was brought by the Mughals to north India. That said, multiple historical notes in ancient India have recorded a similar one-pot dish of meat and rice being served to soldiers from Medieval times. The Sangam Literature talks about oonsoru made with ghee, rice, meat, pepper, coriander, and turmeric — the spices indigenous to the Malabar region.

Another major debate without a proper closure is the difference between a biryani and pulao. Generally, pulao is supposed to be milder, plainer, subtler, and never layered, whereas biryani is more flavoursome, spicier, and can be layered.

Every region or state in India boasts its type of biryani claiming theirs to be the best. Each one has its melange of spices, different types of rice, cooking techniques, and unique accompaniments they are served with.