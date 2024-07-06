Delhi High Court seeks CBI response to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a bail plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna scheduled the hearing on July 17.
Kejriwal sought bail claiming that there was no necessity to arrest him in the CBI case and that his custody was illegal. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the case against Kejriwal lacked serious evidence, asserting that the Chief Minister is neither a known offender nor a terrorist.
During the hearing, special counsel DP Singh, appearing for the CBI, objected to Kejriwal’s bail plea saying the AAP supremo directly approached the high court without initially filing a bail plea at the trial court.
The judge noted that a hearing in the sessions court is beneficial for both parties, as well as the high court, as it may review the trial court’s decision. “...don’t clog the higher courts when alternate remedy is available. There should be a reason why this (court) is better,” Justice Krishna said.
CM’s counsel Vikram Chaudhari said, while remanding Kejriwal in custody, the trial court had said the arrest was illegal. Thus, sending the matter back to the trial court would be a futile exercise.
On June 20, the trial court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case filed by the ED. On June 26, Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI within the premises of the Rouse Avenue Court after a special judge granted permission.
This happened on the very day the Supreme Court was set to hear Kejriwal’s appeal against a Delhi High Court order that had suspended his bail granted by the lower court. Following his arrest by the CBI, Kejriwal’s lawyer retracted the appeal, which the Supreme Court permitted.
Kejriwal has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case and the plea is pending before the high court. The court had issued notice and asked the CBI to file its reply while listing it for arguments on July 17.
Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till July 18
A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 18 in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked corruption case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court extended her judicial custody in the case being probed by the CBI. Initially arrested by the ED from her Hyderabad residence on March 15, the CBI took her into custody in April. The 46-year-old BRS leader is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.