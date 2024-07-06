Delhi High Court seeks CBI response to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in corruption case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over a bail plea moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna scheduled the hearing on July 17.

Kejriwal sought bail claiming that there was no necessity to arrest him in the CBI case and that his custody was illegal. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the case against Kejriwal lacked serious evidence, asserting that the Chief Minister is neither a known offender nor a terrorist.

During the hearing, special counsel DP Singh, appearing for the CBI, objected to Kejriwal’s bail plea saying the AAP supremo directly approached the high court without initially filing a bail plea at the trial court.

The judge noted that a hearing in the sessions court is beneficial for both parties, as well as the high court, as it may review the trial court’s decision. “...don’t clog the higher courts when alternate remedy is available. There should be a reason why this (court) is better,” Justice Krishna said.

CM’s counsel Vikram Chaudhari said, while remanding Kejriwal in custody, the trial court had said the arrest was illegal. Thus, sending the matter back to the trial court would be a futile exercise.