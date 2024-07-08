Barking Up the Wrong Tree?

This May, temperatures in Delhi peaked to a scorching 52.9 degrees Celsius and the heatwave lasted for weeks. Respite came in the form of last week’s heavy downpour but it flooded the city. The obvious culprits were blocked and poorly maintained drainage and sewage infrastructure. Waterlogged streets to suffocating levels of air pollution, followed by biting cold — each year, there is an exponential rise in the severity of these calamities. The value of trees in this scenario cannot be overstated; they offer shade, reduce temperatures, improve air quality, and help manage water runoff, mitigating some of the severe impacts of climatic extremes.

On June 28, after the first heavy showers, the NDMC received complaints of the uprooting of 24 trees and 17 with broken branches. Trees native to Delhi such as shahtoot, neem, banyan, siras, milletia, imli, and pilkhan are reported to have fallen. These are merely official numbers just from the north and south NDMC areas or Lutyens’ Delhi — the only area of the city for which the Union government has, since 2009, given a tree ambulance.

In April, a revamped version was launched. The ambulance team checks tree health and attends to complaints related to pest infestation, and to those of hollowing out or drying up of trees; it also washes trees, in order to clean them up, on the basis of information it receives from its field staff on a regular basis. On an average, the team saves around 50 trees per month, including diseased and fallen trees. The team managed to replant at least 15 trees that fell during the May windstorms. But the extreme heat has made trees more prone to mites and mealybug infestations; they thus require frequent treatment, a huge job for the team. Since the past 15 years, the upkeep of approximately 1.80 lakh trees in the area has been managed by six members of the team with only one ambulance.