Do you have Panda eyes?

I have seen some of the most stunning women have their skins completely ruined by dark circles. Firstly they make you look much older than what you actually are and also give you an ill looking face.

Before we even begin this natural journey let me tell you that dark circles take time to cure and require a disciplined regular skin and health care program so do not expect the magic to happen overnight.

Firstly lets get down to some of the basic causes of dark circles:

Lack of proper intake of water: for those of you who love to store toxins in your body start with atleast 10-12 glasses of water in your daily intake.

You need to also check on internal problems with haemoglobin levels and get an appointment with your local GP to see if there is any internal weakness for which you may have to take vitamin supplements. This, however can also be substituted with a high-protein and balanced diet.

Genetic causes: many times the reason for dark circles is genetics, in which case you will not be able to get rid of it but once worked on properly, will be able to reduce them by less than 50 per cent.

Sleeplessness: for the night owls who party hard, smoke and drink, it can enhance dark circles so balance that out with your lifestyle.

Stress: most people who are stressed out also have sleep problems — either they suffer from disturbed sleep, and toss and turn whole night or due to overthinking, don’t get to sleep properly and wake up groggy.