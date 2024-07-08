Food habit: Winter vegetables running riot in summers

In the mid-1980s, when one was trying to find one’s bearing in the big bad city of Delhi, relatives settled in the capital would at times provide succour in form of a meal. Once an aunty mentioned that she missed ‘parwal’, the most popular summer vegetable in the eastern parts of the country. It goes by the name ‘potol’ in West Bengal and Bangladesh and ‘pointed gourd’ in English language.

One pounced onauntie’s craving for ‘parwal’ and managed to get 20-odd kgs from back home in Bihar. In those good old days parwal in the vegetable markets of Bihar came for something like 5 kgs for two bucks. Thus 20 kgs were transported in the train and delivered at her residence on Mandir Marg for the measly amount of rupees fifty including the ‘convenience fee’ to the attendant in the AC bogie of the train.

Our hostel in Delhi University till then did not have parwal on the menu. Summer months were bad as the cooks took recourse to local gourds like tori (sponge gourd), lauki (bottle gourd), arvi (taro) and a premium bhindi (okra). But the most dominant was tinda (apple gourd), which we migrants found completely unpalatable.

It was with much resistance that the cooking staff allowed entry of ‘parwal’ on the menu, when it started to arrive in the mandis (agriculture stock markets) of the national Capitalalong with the migrants from the East. Slowly ‘parwal’ has come to dominate the vegetable stalls in the city and tindas have as good as have vanished.

More than the ‘parwal’ insurrection,its revolution of another kind which caught one’s attention recently reading a newspaper report about the soaring vegetable prices. It mentioned about the ‘skyrocketing’ rates of tomato, carrot, cauliflower, capsicum, radish, cabbage and coriander. It made one realise that the new generation, to which the reporter must have also belonged, probably do not have any idea of seasonal summer vegetables.