AAP compelled L-G to withdraw order on teachers’ transfer: Delhi minister Atishi

NEW DELHI: Education Minister Atishi on Monday claimed that the AAP-led Delhi government had compelled Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena to revoke the order to transfer 5,000 government school teachers.

“The BJP orchestrated this move to sabotage the ‘education revolution’ spearheaded by the AAP government. Through an order issued by the Directorate of Education on Monday, the unjust transfer order issued on July 2 under which more than 5,000 teachers were transferred has been stopped,” Atishi said.

Acting on the orders of the L-G, the Delhi government directed that the transfer of 5,000 teachers, who have been posted in the same school for more than 10 years, be kept in abeyance.

Saxena on Sunday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to keep the transfer orders in abeyance as an interim measure after a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and representatives of teachers met the L-G in his office.

In an official order, the education department said it had received several representations in the matter of the recent transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), pertaining to teachers who have continued for more than 10 years in the same school.

“After going through the representations and listening to the delegations, the competent authority has decided to constitute an appropriate committee, comprising representatives of all stakeholders and experts, to take a holistic, sympathetic and fair view in the matter,” it said.

A circular titled ‘Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education’ issued by the DoE on June 11 directed all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in one school to apply compulsorily.

“Today, Delhi’s teachers and Delhiites have won. Teachers, students and their parents were worried after this transfer order. I am happy that today the BJP had to withdraw this order through its L-G,” Atishi added.