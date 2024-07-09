Atishi incompetent as officials pay no heed to her orders: Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Monday alleged that Education Minister Atishi was “incompetent” as she had “no clue” about the transfer of 5,000 school teachers.

“It was surprising that Atishi had no clue about transferring 5000 school teachers under her department...If the bureaucrats were not listening to the minister’s orders, it only exposes the administrative incompetence,” Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav said.

Yadav alleged that the “routine administrative procedure” of transfer was converted to a political slugfest to “divert attention” from the city’s core issues.

“It was enacted to divert people’s attention from the core issues affecting them, like water shortage, waterlogging, poor sanitation and widespread corruption due to the inaction and inefficiency of the city government,” he alleged.

Yadav alleged that lakhs of children have left government schools under AAP-led regime.

“Kejriwal has ruined the school education with false claims of improving its standard without addressing the core problems. As a result, lakhs of children have left these schools to opt for private schools,” he claimed.