Bangladesh-India organ transplant racket busted, six held

NEW DELHI: Seven people, including three Bangladesh nationals, have been arrested in connection with a kidney transplant racket operating in the two countries, a Delhi Police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Dr Vijaya Rajakumari, a kidney surgeon and visiting consultant at two city hospitals, Ratesh Pal, a resident of Tirupura, Sharique, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Vikram, a native of Uttrakhand and three Bangladesh nationals, Rasel (kingpin of the racket), Md Sumon Miyan and Md Rokon a.k.a Rahul Sarkar a.k.a Bijay Mondal.

DCP (Crime Branch) Amit Goel said information was received from sources on June 16 about the members of a well-organised crime syndicate who are involved in illegal kidney transplants.

“A raid was conducted on June 16 during which four accused persons viz. Rasel, Rokon, Sumon Miya, all natives of Bangladesh and Ratesh Pal, a resident of Tripura, were apprehended,” the DCP said, adding at their instance, three kidney seekers and three donors were identified.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and all four accused were arrested.During interrogation, the accused confessed that they targeted Bangladeshi patients suffering from kidney ailments by visiting the dialysis centres in the neighbouring country.

They arranged the donor from Bangladesh, taking benefit of their poor financial background and exploiting them on the pretext of providing jobs in India. The surgeries were conducted in India.

“They [accused] confiscated patients’ passports after reaching India. Thereafter, accused Rasel and Ifti through their associates Mohd. Sumon Miyan, Md. Rokon alias Rahul Sarkar and Ratesh Pal prepare the forged documents of patients to show the relationship between them as it is mandatory that only the close relative can be a donor,” Goel said.