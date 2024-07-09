Reserve dengue beds in all hospitals: Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the Monsoon season, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asked the hospitals to reserve beds for dengue and malaria patients with mosquito nets on Monday.

According to an official statement, several hospitals have already made such arrangements. Every monsoon, the capital witnesses the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya and in some cases, they lead to fatality.

During the meeting with the health department officials and heads of government-run hospitals, Bharadwaj enquired about the preparedness.

According to the statement, officials told the minister that fogging is continuously conducted in all the hospitals and other possible breeding sites, and the availability of medicines and other necessities is regularly checked.

Bharadwaj asked the officials to inspect the hospitals every week and run awareness campaigns on symptoms of dengue and malaria and their prevention and cure.

The health minister also directed the hospitals to display the symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases. He also suggested that health department officials take the help of media and social media to run awareness campaigns.

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, “Held a review meeting with medical superintendents and directors of all Delhi government hospitals regarding dengue cases during the rainy season...Detailed information was sought about the availability of medicines in hospitals, arrangement of beds for dengue patients and other preparations. Instructions were also issued to take necessary steps to prevent dengue.”