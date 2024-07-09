Reserve dengue beds in all hospitals: Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the Monsoon season, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj asked the hospitals to reserve beds for dengue and malaria patients with mosquito nets on Monday.
According to an official statement, several hospitals have already made such arrangements. Every monsoon, the capital witnesses the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya and in some cases, they lead to fatality.
During the meeting with the health department officials and heads of government-run hospitals, Bharadwaj enquired about the preparedness.
According to the statement, officials told the minister that fogging is continuously conducted in all the hospitals and other possible breeding sites, and the availability of medicines and other necessities is regularly checked.
Bharadwaj asked the officials to inspect the hospitals every week and run awareness campaigns on symptoms of dengue and malaria and their prevention and cure.
The health minister also directed the hospitals to display the symptoms of mosquito-borne diseases. He also suggested that health department officials take the help of media and social media to run awareness campaigns.
In a post in Hindi on X, he said, “Held a review meeting with medical superintendents and directors of all Delhi government hospitals regarding dengue cases during the rainy season...Detailed information was sought about the availability of medicines in hospitals, arrangement of beds for dengue patients and other preparations. Instructions were also issued to take necessary steps to prevent dengue.”
Last week, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday launched a dengue awareness campaign — ‘Upchar Se Behtar Roktham (Prevention Is Better Than Cure) — at Inderpuri in Karol Bagh to raise awareness on the detection and prevention of vector-borne diseases, including dengue, malaria and chikungunya.
However, the Delhi unit of the BJP has slammed AAP government and the MCD for “failing to check the spread” of dengue and other vector-borne diseases. “The MCD’s failure to check the spread of dengue in 2023 was so grave that it has now stopped issuing data on dengue cases and deaths,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has stated.
Yamuna won’t be flooded this time: Bharadwaj
Delhi Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said Yamuna will not be flooded this time as the government has made all preparations to tackle any flood situation. Talking to PTI, the minister said Delhi is in a safe zone till the time the discharge from Hathnkund Barrage is below one lakh cusec. “If the discharge from the barrage rises above one lakh cusec, the first level of warning is triggered. As of there, there is no cause of worry” he added.The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi reached its highest level in the last 70 years on July 17 last year at 208.66 metres, much above the danger level.